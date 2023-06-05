Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 192.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after buying an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.