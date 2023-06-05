Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Trading Down 5%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.33 and last traded at $74.79. 76,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 199,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,144 shares of company stock valued at $87,831. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,665 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.