PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Bessemer Securities LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,806,000 after purchasing an additional 175,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.19. 1,908,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,292. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

