PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,361 shares of company stock worth $4,247,991 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 130,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548,677 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.