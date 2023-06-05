Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 840 ($10.38) to GBX 780 ($9.64) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.83) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.05) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.12) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.01).

Shares of PNN traded down GBX 18.38 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 764.63 ($9.45). The stock had a trading volume of 516,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,261.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 845.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 883.92. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 735 ($9.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,076 ($13.30).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

