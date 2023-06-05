PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 183,251 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 138,115 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

