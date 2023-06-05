Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.