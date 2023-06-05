Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,799 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,799 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Cadence Design Systems worth $103,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,234 shares of company stock valued at $69,445,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.62. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $239.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

