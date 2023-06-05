Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,906 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Synopsys worth $110,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 47,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $451.80. 228,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

