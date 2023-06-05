Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $54,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,361,500. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $552.12. 387,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $556.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

