Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,373 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $59,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 200,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,589. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

