Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,784 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $91,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.0 %

NXPI stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.03. The company had a trading volume of 479,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,808. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.21.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

