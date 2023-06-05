Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 148,162 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,162 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $56,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after buying an additional 869,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,241,725. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

