Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,761,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $126,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.32. 2,167,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

