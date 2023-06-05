Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $70.35 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $70,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 119,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.