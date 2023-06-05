Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $65.52 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,671 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Textron worth $65,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,059. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

