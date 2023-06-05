Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 53,599 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53,599 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $193,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $501.81. The stock had a trading volume of 639,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

