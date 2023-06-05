Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 139,443 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. The firm has a market cap of $295.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

