PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $7.67

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $8.07. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 6,689,054 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -0.51%.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 165,035 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 729,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 327,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.