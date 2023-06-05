Ossiam Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ossiam decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.88. 1,508,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

