Ossiam Sells 97,730 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,730 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in Truist Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 21,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,451. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

