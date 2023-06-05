Ossiam Sells 8,116 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $1,551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,501. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $302.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

