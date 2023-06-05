Ossiam Sells 22,831 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,831 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1,731.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 29.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after buying an additional 210,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.67. The company had a trading volume of 259,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,939. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.87. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.54 and a 12-month high of $319.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.92.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.