Ossiam Sells 21,511 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TELUS by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. 462,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TU. Desjardins cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

