Ossiam Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ossiam lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

HUM stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $524.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,822. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.92 and a 200 day moving average of $508.90. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

