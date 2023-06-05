Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ossiam cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,132 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $501.76. 602,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.19 and its 200-day moving average is $497.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

