Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ossiam reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Target were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $130.24. 1,945,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

