Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ossiam lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 316.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

