Ossiam Acquires 31,915 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of F traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 21,439,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,054,656. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

