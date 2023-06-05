Ossiam Acquires 1,766 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMG traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,069.06. 65,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,139.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,911.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,668.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,337 shares of company stock worth $26,227,935. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.