Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.94.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
