Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

