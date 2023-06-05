Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.06 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

