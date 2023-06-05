Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,707. The company has a market cap of $289.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $107.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.