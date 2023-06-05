Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $112.72.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,283 shares of company stock valued at $727,969. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.