OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
