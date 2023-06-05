OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at $272,000.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

