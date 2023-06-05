OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

