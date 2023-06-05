Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,541. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.