Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JRI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,762. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

