Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JRI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,762. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
