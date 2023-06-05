Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.17. 12,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $321,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

