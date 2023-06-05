Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 195,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 274,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

