Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NMS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.13. 1,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.