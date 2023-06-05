Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NMS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.13. 1,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.