Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JQC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.92. 192,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

