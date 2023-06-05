Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 650,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,343. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 196,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

