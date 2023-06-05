Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $141.29 on Thursday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

