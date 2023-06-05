Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,420,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,350,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.47. 1,963,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

