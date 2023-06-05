Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $31.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.