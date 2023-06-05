Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Novan Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $31.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
About Novan
Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.
