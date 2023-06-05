NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.7848 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

NN Group Stock Performance

NNGRY opened at $18.82 on Monday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

