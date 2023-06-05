nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Price Performance

LASR opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $657.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 37.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.