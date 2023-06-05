Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is Clarity Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,004 shares during the period. Nine Energy Service comprises about 9.2% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 9.84% of Nine Energy Service worth $47,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NINE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Insider Activity at Nine Energy Service

In other Nine Energy Service news, CAO S. Brett Luz sold 8,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $58,761.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at $505,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $741,332.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO S. Brett Luz sold 8,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $58,761.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,671. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NINE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. 695,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,922. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 3.33. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.