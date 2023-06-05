NFT Market Capitalization Reaches $757,983.68 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $757,983.68 and $53.98 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015695 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,630.38 or 1.00058921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02056196 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

